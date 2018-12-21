FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (ESGG)

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESGG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3998 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st.

ESGG stock traded down $3.54 on Friday, reaching $81.34. The company had a trading volume of 31,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679. FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund has a 1 year low of $79.67 and a 1 year high of $101.95.

