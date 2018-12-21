Fluz Fluz Price Up 43.4% Over Last 7 Days (FLUZ)

Fluz Fluz (CURRENCY:FLUZ) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Fluz Fluz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. In the last week, Fluz Fluz has traded up 43.4% against the dollar. Fluz Fluz has a market cap of $1.35 million and $34.00 worth of Fluz Fluz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00038601 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00016282 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009224 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005118 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00002362 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005900 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Fluz Fluz Profile

Fluz Fluz uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Fluz Fluz’s total supply is 204,780,000 tokens. The official website for Fluz Fluz is www.fluzfluz.com. Fluz Fluz’s official Twitter account is @FluzFluzGlobal. The Reddit community for Fluz Fluz is /r/FluzFluzGlobal.

Fluz Fluz Token Trading

Fluz Fluz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluz Fluz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluz Fluz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fluz Fluz using one of the exchanges listed above.

