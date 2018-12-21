Fmr LLC Has $45.25 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 275.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,045 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.39% of Kansas City Southern worth $45,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 104.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.68 per share, with a total value of $102,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,122 shares in the company, valued at $731,286.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KSU opened at $93.18 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $120.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.57. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KSU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Cowen raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

