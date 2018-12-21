Fmr LLC Trims Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.49% of Tyler Technologies worth $46,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $180.14 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $252.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.36.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,813,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,773,940.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total transaction of $1,396,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,573,953.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,263,305. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

