Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Foot Locker stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $355,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,621.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 61.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $221,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

