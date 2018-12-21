Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,680 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FL. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,349 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,220 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,352 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,573 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $113,606,000 after acquiring an additional 453,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 23,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

Foot Locker stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $355,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,621.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/foot-locker-inc-fl-shares-bought-by-franklin-resources-inc.html.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.