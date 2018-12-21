Fortis Inc (FTS) Stake Raised by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Fortis were worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Fortis in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortis in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Fortis in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of FTS opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Fortis Inc has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $36.83.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.342 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.74%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/fortis-inc-fts-stake-raised-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.