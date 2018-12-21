Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF Plans Semiannual Dividend of $0.37 (FLAX)

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) declared a semiannual dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3747 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

FLAX stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

