Franklin LibertyQ US Small Cap Equity ETF (FLQS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Franklin LibertyQ US Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1537 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This is an increase from Franklin LibertyQ US Small Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of BATS:FLQS opened at $24.76 on Friday. Franklin LibertyQ US Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

