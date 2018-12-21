Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Friedman Industries (FRD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Friedman Industries were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 9,228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 101,508 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter.

FRD opened at $7.09 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $11.47.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.43 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

