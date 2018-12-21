Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 152.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

In related news, insider Riu Sun sold 8,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $306,782.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,883. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 8,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $312,564.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,980.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,591 shares of company stock valued at $756,954 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

