Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 147,465 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,788.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,306,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,983 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,329,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,615,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,742,000 after acquiring an additional 592,022 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,081,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,495,000 after acquiring an additional 327,721 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,573,000 after acquiring an additional 301,154 shares during the period. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $34.89 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 164.99%. The company had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 67.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/franklin-resources-inc-lowers-holdings-in-glaxosmithkline-plc-gsk.html.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.