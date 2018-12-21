Freshpet (FRPT) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $31.83 on Friday. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $789,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 21.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after buying an additional 91,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 14.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

