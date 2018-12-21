Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Front Yard Residential has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Front Yard Residential has a payout ratio of 272.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Front Yard Residential to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 139.5%.

Front Yard Residential stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.84. 2,616,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,767. Front Yard Residential has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.93). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 85.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $48.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RESI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Front Yard Residential from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Front Yard Residential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $2,275,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George G. Ellison bought 27,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $231,849.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 611,133 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,218 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

