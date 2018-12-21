Future1coin (F1C) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

Future1coin (CURRENCY:F1C) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Future1coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Trade Satoshi. Future1coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $2,103.00 worth of Future1coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Future1coin has traded 41.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Future1coin Token Profile

Future1coin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Future1coin’s official website is future1coin.com. Future1coin’s official Twitter account is @kishoresg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Future1coin

Future1coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Future1coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Future1coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Future1coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

