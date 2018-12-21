FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Valero Energy Partners LP Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (VLP)

Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Valero Energy Partners in a report issued on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.89.

Get Valero Energy Partners alerts:

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $140.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.85 million. Valero Energy Partners had a return on equity of 94.57% and a net margin of 43.11%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valero Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Valero Energy Partners from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. US Capital Advisors lowered Valero Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Valero Energy Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NYSE:VLP opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. Valero Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Valero Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 139,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy Partners

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. Its assets consists of the Port Arthur logistics system, the McKee logistics system, the Memphis logistics system, the Three Rivers logistics system, the Ardmore logistics system, the Houston logistics system, the St.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.