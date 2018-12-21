FY2018 EPS Estimates for HollyFrontier Corp Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $6.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.32. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.62.

NYSE HFC opened at $50.69 on Friday. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 30.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 223,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,931 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,026,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,722,000 after acquiring an additional 51,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,459,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,301,000 after acquiring an additional 98,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in HollyFrontier by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 37,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Kostelnik sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $92,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.90%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

