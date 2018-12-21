FY2018 EPS Estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc Raised by B. Riley (SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 18th. B. Riley analyst B. Crockett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.16. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $766.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.56 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBGI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $40.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $158,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at $193,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 114.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 355.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

