FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) Issued By KeyCorp

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research report issued on Monday, December 17th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s FY2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AVNS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,519,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,511,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,072,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,305,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John W. Wesley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $47,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $151,725.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $286,685 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

