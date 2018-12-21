FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report released on Monday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now forecasts that the company will earn $2.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.71%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FMS. HSBC upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

