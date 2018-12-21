FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Silgan Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Silgan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Silgan from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Silgan to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Silgan from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Silgan from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of SLGN opened at $23.49 on Friday. Silgan has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Silgan by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 186,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 1,262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 116,634 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Silgan by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 39,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert B. Lewis sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $470,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 361,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,185.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $238,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 398,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,497,783.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,055. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

