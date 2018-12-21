Galilee Energy Ltd. (ASX:GLL) insider Raymond Shorrocks acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,675.00 ($8,280.14).

GLL traded up A$0.05 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting A$0.59 ($0.42). 493,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. Galilee Energy Ltd. has a one year low of A$0.08 ($0.06) and a one year high of A$0.28 ($0.20).

Get Galilee Energy alerts:

WARNING: “Galilee Energy Ltd. (GLL) Insider Purchases A$11,675.00 in Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/galilee-energy-ltd-gll-insider-purchases-a11675-00-in-stock.html.

Galilee Energy Company Profile

Galilee Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Australia, Chile, and North America. It primarily explores for coal seam gas. The company's flagship project is the Glenaras gas project located within the ATP 2019 permit, which covers an area of approximately 4000 square kilometers in western Queensland's Galilee Basin.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Galilee Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galilee Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.