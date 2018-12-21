GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (GLPEY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Get GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR alerts:

GLPEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. Its Exploration & Production segment explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 51 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 748 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company's Refining & Marketing of Oil Products segment engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (GLPEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.