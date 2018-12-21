Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Gamida Cell stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

