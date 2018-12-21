Garrison Capital (GARS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.45

Shares of Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

GARS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Garrison Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Garrison Capital in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $106.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 million. Garrison Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 25.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garrison Capital Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.49%. Garrison Capital’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Garrison Capital by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 32,922 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

