GasLog Ltd (GLOG) Stake Increased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned about 0.07% of GasLog worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GasLog by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in GasLog by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,349,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 165,298 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GasLog during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GasLog during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,349,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in GasLog by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded GasLog from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. DNB Markets upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 price objective on GasLog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.28.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,701.00 and a beta of 0.99. GasLog Ltd has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. GasLog had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

