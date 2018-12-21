GBCGoldCoin (GBC) Trading Up 23.8% Over Last 7 Days

GBCGoldCoin (CURRENCY:GBC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One GBCGoldCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. GBCGoldCoin has a market cap of $2,954.00 and $0.00 worth of GBCGoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GBCGoldCoin has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GBCGoldCoin alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

JIYO (JIYOX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GBCGoldCoin Profile

GBCGoldCoin (CRYPTO:GBC) is a coin. GBCGoldCoin’s total supply is 11,361,817 coins. GBCGoldCoin’s official website is gbcgoldcoin.org. GBCGoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @gbcgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GBCGoldCoin Coin Trading

GBCGoldCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GBCGoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GBCGoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GBCGoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GBCGoldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GBCGoldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.