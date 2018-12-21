General Dynamics Co. (GD) Holdings Lifted by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 20,795 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 1.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $44,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 504.1% during the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 53,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 44,253 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.89. The company had a trading volume of 161,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $153.01 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $209.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Argus cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $229.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.44.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $4,348,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at $22,914,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine B. Reynolds bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,288.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

