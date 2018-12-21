General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of General Dynamics worth $164,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,451,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,572,628,000 after acquiring an additional 426,955 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18,540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,959,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,802,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $778,507,000 after acquiring an additional 37,756 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,642,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,662 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,331,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $209.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $229.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.44.

General Dynamics stock opened at $154.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

In other news, Director Catherine B. Reynolds purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,153 shares in the company, valued at $193,288.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,770.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

