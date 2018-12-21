General Electric (GE) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Barclays

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GE. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Electric from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Morningstar set a $16.10 target price on General Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.81.

General Electric stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.81%.

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,893,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,179,235,000 after buying an additional 6,167,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 635,893,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,179,235,000 after buying an additional 6,167,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 158.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,799,528,000 after buying an additional 126,169,069 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,536,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,635,000 after buying an additional 12,033,153 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.2% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 74,590,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,486,000 after buying an additional 9,835,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

