General Mills (GIS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their neutral rating on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an average rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.41.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.61. 4,230,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,684,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 63.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,330,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,719,000 after purchasing an additional 96,628 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in General Mills by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,874,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,970,000 after purchasing an additional 499,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,644,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Mills by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,688,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,156,000 after purchasing an additional 354,443 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in General Mills by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,556,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,491,000 after purchasing an additional 353,392 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.