Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEL. Barclays upped their price objective on Genesis Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.35). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chad Anthony Landry bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $197,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Genesis Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,689,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,672,000 after purchasing an additional 498,828 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,652,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,530,000 after buying an additional 584,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,356,000 after buying an additional 77,911 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,405,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,195,000 after buying an additional 112,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,394,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,947,000 after buying an additional 346,917 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

