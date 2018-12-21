Genomic Health (GHDX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GHDX. ValuEngine cut shares of Genomic Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Genomic Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genomic Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Get Genomic Health alerts:

NASDAQ GHDX opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5,952.99 and a beta of 0.40. Genomic Health has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $92.18.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.28. Genomic Health had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Genomic Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Frederic Pla sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $3,693,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Vaughn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,810,271 shares of company stock valued at $138,891,926 in the last three months. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genomic Health by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,109,000 after purchasing an additional 337,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Genomic Health by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,151,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,109,000 after buying an additional 337,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genomic Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,070,000 after buying an additional 34,464 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Genomic Health by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,783,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,209,000 after buying an additional 378,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genomic Health by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,446,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,891,000 after buying an additional 770,413 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.