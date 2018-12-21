Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 98,436 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 98,436 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $34,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 552.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 260,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 220,849 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

NYSE BMY opened at $50.06 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 53.16%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/glenmede-trust-co-na-acquires-98436-shares-of-bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.