Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 98,436 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 98,436 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $34,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 552.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 260,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 220,849 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.
NYSE BMY opened at $50.06 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 53.16%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.
Read More: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.