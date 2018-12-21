Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in AAR Corp. (AIR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 840,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,262 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AAR were worth $40,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 22,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $994,208.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 587,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,894,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $883,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,091,049.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,979. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIR stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.04.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. AAR had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AAR from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AAR from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

WARNING: “Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in AAR Corp. (AIR)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/glenmede-trust-co-na-increases-stake-in-aar-corp-air.html.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.