Global Payments (GPN) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $141.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $155.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Global Payments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Guggenheim lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Global Payments from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $97.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $857.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 17.48%. Global Payments’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $76,762.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,252.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $306,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,195.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $745,541. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,883,000 after purchasing an additional 143,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,063,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,282,085,000 after purchasing an additional 350,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,914,000 after purchasing an additional 581,025 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,752,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,053,000 after purchasing an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Global Payments by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,417,000 after purchasing an additional 164,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.