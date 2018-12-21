Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,505 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the November 15th total of 707,168 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,104,591 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $7.81 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/global-x-mlp-etf-mlpa-short-interest-down-38-8-in-november.html.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.