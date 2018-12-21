GMS (GMS) Given a $29.00 Price Target at Nomura

Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on GMS (NYSE:GMS) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on GMS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $25.00 price objective on GMS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on GMS from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on GMS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. GMS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.73.

GMS stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. GMS has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $665.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.17.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). GMS had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $833.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GMS will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald R. Ross bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of GMS by 9.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 162,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of GMS by 22.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GMS by 54.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 1,452.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

