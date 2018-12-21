Golar LNG (GLNG) Given a $36.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) received a $36.00 price target from stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GLNG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Golar LNG from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

GLNG traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,912,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,655. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.62. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $123.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.58 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 27.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 104.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,457,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,317,000 after acquiring an additional 140,201 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in Golar LNG by 5.8% in the second quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.