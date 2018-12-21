Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,912,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.62. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $35.54.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $123.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.58 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.82%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

