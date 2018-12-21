Goldcorp (GG) Shares Gap Up to $9.23

Shares of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $9.23. Goldcorp shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 12002899 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GG. ValuEngine upgraded Goldcorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Goldcorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Goldcorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 price objective on Goldcorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.46 million. Goldcorp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 2.47%. Equities analysts expect that Goldcorp Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GG. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Goldcorp by 73.2% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 14,857,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,498 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 34.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,506,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,072 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 52.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,621,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,355 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 15.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,928,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 15.8% during the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,034,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

