Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldcorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Goldcorp reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldcorp will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Goldcorp.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.46 million. Goldcorp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 2.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Goldcorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Goldcorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Goldcorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Goldcorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 332.5% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the third quarter valued at $133,000. 54.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 950,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,747. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Goldcorp has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

