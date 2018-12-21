Golden Star Resources (GSS) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) in a research report released on Monday.

GSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. National Bank Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $2.63 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 254.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,357,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,410,368 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 34.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 41,577 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,849,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 589,777 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,491,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

