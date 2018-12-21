Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves along with cost-control efforts will continue to strengthen the overall business. Nevertheless, declining revenues from Institutional Client Services division remain hindrance to the bottom-line expansion. Notably, Goldman has been entangled in the recent heightened scandal related to the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), which is a major concern.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.27.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $168.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $166.53 and a 12 month high of $275.31. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,882,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,094,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,095 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 716.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,821,000 after purchasing an additional 703,457 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 704,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 551,181 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,025,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,062,000 after purchasing an additional 466,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

