Granite Construction (GVA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.39

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.39 and last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 227882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on Granite Construction and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners set a $59.00 target price on Granite Construction and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In related news, Director James Hildebrand Roberts sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $116,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,793.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the third quarter worth $64,479,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,220,000 after acquiring an additional 747,059 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the second quarter worth $26,057,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 535.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 534,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,729,000 after acquiring an additional 450,110 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 40.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,292,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,057,000 after acquiring an additional 369,850 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Construction Company Profile (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

