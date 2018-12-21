Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

GVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on Granite Construction and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners set a $55.00 target price on Granite Construction and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

In other Granite Construction news, Director James Hildebrand Roberts sold 2,200 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $116,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,793.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Granite Construction by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,032,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,282,000 after buying an additional 171,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Granite Construction by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,282,000 after purchasing an additional 171,712 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Granite Construction by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 967,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,206,000 after purchasing an additional 28,330 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Granite Construction by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,043,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,704,000 after purchasing an additional 185,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $39.58 on Friday. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $68.58. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

