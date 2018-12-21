Great Elm Capital (GECC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.67

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 24527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Great Elm Capital news, insider Peter A. Reed acquired 3,000 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 2,276,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $17,185,906.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 96,050 shares of company stock valued at $781,226 and sold 2,284,241 shares valued at $17,251,107. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,932 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management owned about 1.63% of Great Elm Capital worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

