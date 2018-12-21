Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $397,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 33,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 71,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $23.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th.

