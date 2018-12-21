Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 8,933 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $90.09 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 20th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin S. Craighead acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

