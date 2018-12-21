Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $468,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,251,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,386,000 after acquiring an additional 116,413 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000.

PTLC opened at $29.05 on Friday.

